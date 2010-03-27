How Apple Is Dogfighting To Control Your News

Photo: AP

Apple’s iPad could make it the king of old media, arbiter of taste and technology alike. So magazines and newspapers have begun a series of countermoves that could turn the quietest dogfight in media into the most vicious.In one sense, the iPad’s January unveiling was a nerd climax, a landmark for obsessive gadget freaks. But in another it was one in a series of Apple chess movies that will determine how much influence the company wields over the future of magazines and newspapers. If the tablet device and Apple’s associated online shops become popular enough, the company could have a chokehold over publishing technology and content itself. It could become as central to the future of print media as it has become to the future of music, where Apple’s iTunes Store dominates online sales. And it could use that position to promote its preferred technologies over those of rivals, most notably Adobe’s Flash animation software, now ubiquitous on websites.



But Apple is but one player in this game; old media are making moves of their own. Apple’s refusal to work with Adobe, whose software is central to most art departments, makes publishers uneasy. And the old media are none too comfortable with Apple reviewing their content and applications for approval, or with the prospect of one company potentially controlling the future of print. So they’re taking steps to preserve their independence. It scarcely hurts that these steps promise to save loads of money in comparison with the path Apple is most enthusiastic about; magazines and newspapers are hardly swimming in surplus money these days.

In short, there’s a quiet dogfight going on between Apple and its prospective media partners over the future of the iPad. It’s not open warfare; it’s the sort of quiet manoeuvring you’d expect from parties who, on the one hand, need to cooperate but, on the other, can’t stop competing.

