How Apple Invites Facile Analysis

For those of us not directly invested in Apple, the stock’s trajectory over the last six months has been a thrill ride to rival anything you’ll find at Magic Mountain.



Since hitting an all-time peak of $705 in mid-September, the shares have been on a long slide, reaching $419 before recovering a bit to almost $462 last week. At the peak, learned Wall Street analysts were speculating about how high Apple could go and whether the sky really was the limit; at the current trough, they’re all but proclaiming the end of the Apple era.

