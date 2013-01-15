How Apple Inspired The Design Of America's First Bookless Public Library

Photo: San Antonio Express News

Apple’s simplistic design scheme for its Apple Stores has inspired the look of several other retail stores, most notably, Microsoft’s.But come this fall, people in Bexar County, Texas will soon have an Apple Store-like experience in bookless libraries.



That’s all thanks to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, who was inspired to create bookless libraries throughout the county while reading Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs.

“If you want to get an idea what it looks like, go into an Apple store,” Wolff told the San Antonio Express News.

The first bookless library, called BiblioTech, will be a test and is set to open in the fall on the south side of the county. But these bookless libraries will not replace the current system. Instead, Wolff says, they are meant to enhance them.

At the prototype location, residents will be able to check out an e-reader to use at home for two weeks. Obviously, there could be some issues with theft, but Wolff notes that the libraries do know your name and address.

Still, that’s why the county is starting with just one location before rolling out the system county-wide.

“We want to make sure it works before we have an obligation to do anything else,” Wolff said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.