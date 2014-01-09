An Astounding Chart That Shows How Apple Has Beaten Microsoft's Windows Monopoly

This chart from Morgan Stanley illustrates how Apple has invaded people’s lives.

There was time when Microsoft had 95% of the computing market, and Apple was fighting for its life. (That time is quickly turning into old history, but for some of us it feels like yesterday.)

At that point, only a sliver of people had Apple products in their lives. Households were pretty much either Apple houses or Microsoft houses.

Today, everything’s different. You can own a Windows-based PC and an iPhone or iPad.

This chart shows that 70% of people with Windows products have an Apple product in their homes.

Apple couldn’t win the PC game, so it changed the game, introducing the iPod, then the iPhone, and then the iPad.

Today, Apple is the world’s most valuable company, and Microsoft is trying to catch up in personal computing.

