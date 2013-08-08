How Apple Design Leader Jony Ive Came Up With The Colour Scheme For The New IPhone Software (Humour)

Here’s a funny clip about how Jony Ive came up with the colour style for Apple’s new mobile software, iOS 7.

If you’re unfamiliar with iOS 7’s colouring , there’s a lot of colours blending together. Here’s where his inspiration may have come from:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

How Jonathan Ive got inspired to create the iOS 7 colour sheme from Max Wohlleber on Vimeo.

Via: ParisLemon

