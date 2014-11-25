This Picture Shows How Far Apple Computers Have Come In 30 Years

Apple computers have come a long way since Steve Jobs unveiled the original Macintosh 30 years ago.

Things of Interest blogger Kent Akgungor has created a great image that showcases that progress, comparing the pixel densities of the original Macintosh with Apple’s newest iMac, which features a 5K Retina display.

While the first Macintosh only had a resolution of 512 by 342 pixels, the new iMac boasts a resolution of 5120 × 2880, which Akgungor points out is quite the leap.

That’s an increase from 175,000 pixels to more than 14.7 million — an 8,400% increase. 80 of the original Macintosh displays fit within a single Retina 5K display.

Akgungor thought up a clever way to showcase this jump in resolution, overlaying the original Macintosh’s display onto one of Apple’s screenshots from the new iMac’s display.

You can check out the image below, or head on over to Things of Interest for Akgungor’s full post.

