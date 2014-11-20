Here's How Apple Can Save The IPad

Apple’s iPad is in the middle of a growth crisis.
Apple has already saturated the consumer market with its tablets, so it partnered with IBM to push business sales.
The iPad has what’s called a long replacement cycle, meaning consumers aren’t very motivated to upgrade to the latest iPad every time Apple releases one.
Some consumers are doing fine with their first-generation iPads!
But there are plenty of features Apple could add to the next iPad to boost sales.
From indestructible glass to a replaceable battery, we run through the features that could make the next iPad a game-changer.
We thought we'd see GT Advanced Technology's ultra-durable sapphire glass on the iPhone 6 display, but Apple only put it on the camera.
Sapphire is more scratch resistant than Corning's Gorilla Glass, which has been used on previous iPhone models.
We think the iPad could use a sapphire face-lift. That would easy companies' concerns about the tablet's durability.
Unfortunately, Apple's primary sapphire supplier filed for bankruptcy. Another company will have to get the job done.
While we're on the topic of charging, wireless charging would be a major perk for the next iPad, just for the convenience factor.
The technology already exists, Apple just needs to scale it for the masses.
The iPad Air 2 already has 264 pixels per inch, but we think there's no such thing as a display with too many pixels. The iPhone 6 Plus has 401 pixels per inch! That should be the bar to aim for.
Although we don't think Apple will add removable storage to the iPad anytime soon, it would making customising the tablet a whole lot easier, and potentially less expensive.
The iPad has major potential as a videoconferencing tool. But that experience will only be as nice as the iPad's front-facing camera. A camera upgrade would make those early morning meetings that much more bearable.
The Home button is already used to talk to Siri and return users to their home screen, but we think there are situation-specific opportunities to use the Home button for other functions.
It would be cool if you could program it to, say, open the Camera if you tapped it three times. Or maybe a double-long-press could open up your Spotify app.
To top it all off, a waterproof iPad would be fantastic. Samsung has already begun waterproofing its smartphones.
Obviously this shouldn't come at the expense of the the tablet's sleek form factor, but it would be yet another reason for Apple fans to wait in line for the company's next flagship device.
