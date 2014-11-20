Here's How Apple Can Save The IPad

Apple’s iPad is in the middle of a growth crisis.

Apple has already saturated the consumer market with its tablets, so it partnered with IBM to push business sales.

The iPad has what’s called a long replacement cycle, meaning consumers aren’t very motivated to upgrade to the latest iPad every time Apple releases one.

Some consumers are doing fine with their first-generation iPads!

But there are plenty of features Apple could add to the next iPad to boost sales.

From indestructible glass to a replaceable battery, we run through the features that could make the next iPad a game-changer.

