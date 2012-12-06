Here's A Good Idea For How Apple Can Improve The iPhone's Lockscreen

Jay Yarow

Brent Caswell of The Tech Block has an interesting post exploring how Apple can improve its lock screen on the iPhone.

Our favourite suggestion from the bunch: Give it sliding cards that let you choose between informative tiles that are connected to an app. For instance, you could flip between the time and weather, like so.

iphone gif

Photo: The Tech Block

Via: Gizmodo

