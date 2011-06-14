How Apple Can Destroy Chromebooks With Mac OS X Lion

Photo: Thumbling via Flickr

The final developer release of Mac OS X Lion came out last week with even more new hidden gems.Of note, the ability to restart your computer directly into a Safari-only mode. It’s essentially the same concept as Google’s Chromebooks, which run entirely on the Chrome browser.



Does that make Lion a direct competitor with Chromebooks? Not exactly. But for a simple $30 upgrade, your existing computer can become a snappy, web-only machine just a Chromebook.

[Via Mac rumours]

