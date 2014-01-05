Norwegian Defence Video Filmed From A Fighter Jet Shows How It Tests Its Insane Anti-Ship Missiles

The raw power of this test is pretty undeniable — a missile is fired from a stationary platform on the ground and we get to follow it in flight by catching a ride in a fighter jet, all the way to its ultimate destination: a ship approaching the coast.

Here are the details from the video’s description:

Video by Norway’s [prominent defence contractor] Kongsberg of a flight test of its Naval Strike Missile (NSM), basis of the Joint Strike Missile under development for the F-35 JSF. Here the fire-and-forget missile is launched from land at the Pt. Mugu, Calif., test range and is filmed by a chase aircraft as sea-slims a few feet above the Pacific, flying over an island to acquire and attack a target ship on the other side. Kongsberg says this mission profile gave the NSM’s imaging-infrared seeker just 1.5 seconds to acquire and identify the ship as its pre-programmed target.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.