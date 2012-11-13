Here's How Anne Hathaway Lost 25 Pounds For Her Role In 'Les Misérables'

Photo: Vogue

A healthy looking Anne Hathaway graces the cover of the December issue of Vogue, in which she opens up about losing 25 pounds from her already-slim frame for her role as Fantine in the upcoming movie musical, “Les Misérables.”After first losing 10 pounds with a cleanse, the 29-year-old newlywed actress then spent two weeks eating nothing but … dried oatmeal paste.



During a two-week break in filming, Hathaway lost an additional 15 pounds by only eating two thin squares of the dried oatmeal paste per day.

“I had to be obsessive about it — the idea was to look near death,” Hathaway revealed to Vogue. “Looking back on the whole experience — and I don’t judge it in any way — it was definitely a little nuts. It was definitely a break with reality, but I think that’s who [my character] Fantine is anyway.”

After filming wrapped, Hathaway says she was in “a state of deprivation — physical and emotional” and ” I couldn’t react to the chaos of the world without being overwhelmed. It took me weeks till I felt like myself again.”

Photo: Les Miserables

But Hathaway eventually began to feel like her old self with the help of her new husband, Adam Shulman.”He gets what I do and who I am and supports me in it, and that’s pretty awesome,” she tells the magazine, adding that they share “true love — the full-on romantic, till-death-do-us-part real deal.”

While she won’t be sticking to the oatmeal diet, Hathaway did say she’s into her new, shorter ‘do.

“I love the short-haired lifestyle. I’m turning 30, and — I hope this isn’t obnoxious to say — feel prettier, and much more myself. I guess I just feel much more satisfied with less now.”

