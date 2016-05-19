How a fitness guru with almost a million Instagram followers works out

Anna Victoria is the brains (and body) behind the popular Fit Body Guides workouts and meal plans — 12-week regimens of high intensity exercises and healthy eating.

The fitness pro started her own diet and exercise journey three years ago, starting out at 135 pounds and 24 per cent body fat. After altering her exercise and eating routines into what eventually became FBG, Anna Victoria is now 127 pounds, with 17 per cent body fat — and incredibly fit.

Anna Victoria often posts videos on herself demonstrating high intensity circuits and upper body work, in addition to thigh, glute, arm and core exercises.

Written by Lisa Ryan and produced by Carl Mueller

