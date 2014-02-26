Here's How Angelina Jolie Convinced Universal Execs To Let Her Direct 'Unbroken'

Angelina Jolie sat down with Tom Brokaw on the “Today” show Tuesday to discuss the upcoming movie she directed, “Unbroken,” about the incredible life of former Olympic runner and legendary World War II hero, Louis Zamperini.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Jolie revealed while holding hands with Zamperini during the interview.

So how did the actress, with just one director credit under her belt, land the directing gig of the film adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name?

“I had all the hours of phone calls and things and made all these boards, I took my glue and tape and pictures off the internet and tried to — and I put all my boards in a garbage bag and I carried them to Universal myself and put them out and I pitched my butt off!”

“I felt such a huge responsibility to get it right,” Jolie said. “I love him so much and he’s helped me so much in my life.”

Ironically, the 38-year-old Hollywood starlet and 97-year-old former Olympian were closer to each other before filming than they even realised. Zamperini’s home overlooks Jolie’s in the Hollywood Hills.

“I imagine that for the last 10-something years, he’s been sitting there having a coffee in the morning and wondering who’s going to make this movie!” Jolie exclaimed. “And I’ve been sitting in my room laying there thinking, ‘What am I supposed to be doing with my life? I wanna do something important. I need some help. I need some guidance. Where is it?’ And it was right outside my window.”

Watch Tom Brokaw interview Angelina Jolie and Louis Zamperini below.

