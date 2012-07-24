How Android Raises The Experience Bar With Nexus 7

As a technology insider who has actually planned, developed, and launched products, I have always believed it was important to spend inordinate amount of time living with new and emerging technology products. Only this way, can you get the “feel” of a product; where it is and where the category is headed. With regards to Android tablets, I have lived with every version of operating system since inception on 10″ and 7″ tablets. For every Android tablet version, I added every single personal and business account and used it as I would expect general and advanced users to use it. While I had experienced some very positive things about each Android tablet version, whenever I held it to the iPad, it just didn’t compare. Either my preferred apps weren’t available, the content I wanted was missing, or it just didn’t “feel” right. After using the Google Nexus 7 for a few days, I can say the experience is solid and a lot of fun, something I have never before said about an Android tablet.



Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.