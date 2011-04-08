Here's How Android Could Help Google Get Business Customers

Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey

Google is gradually adding more ties between Android and Google Apps, two of the four products it hopes will drive growth.By making sure the products work well together, Google could use Android’s popularity to help sell Google Apps to companies who might otherwise stick with more traditional enterprise software from the likes of Microsoft.



It also shows once again the real reason why Microsoft needs a competitive mobile offering.

Here’s what Google announced today:

Employees who use Google Apps for Business or Education will be able to locate lost Android phones on a map and reset their passwords and PINs remotely.

A new Android app, Google Contacts Lookup, will let Google Apps users type or speak the name or email address of any user in their organisation to look them up on their phone.

Google Apps admins will be able to force Android 3.0 tablet users to use encrypted storage, so company secrets can’t leak out via lost or stolen tablets.

None of the improvements are spectacular game changers. But if Google keeps adding a few improvements like this every year, it could give them another selling point for Apps.

