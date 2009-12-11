How and where have you factored digital piracy into your financial modelling of the e-reader market?

For now we are not including piracy into our forecasts for e-book sales though we do believe that like music and movies piracy will impact overall industry growth/revenue.

At this stage we think its more important to focus on the losses that distributors like Amazon will need to occur while they grow and market e-readers into a potential mass-market product.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.