How and where have you factored digital piracy into your financial modelling of the e-reader market?

Rory Maher, CFA

For now we are not including piracy into our forecasts for e-book sales though we do believe that like music and movies piracy will impact overall industry growth/revenue.

At this stage we think its more important to focus on the losses that distributors like Amazon will need to occur while they grow and market e-readers into a potential mass-market product.

