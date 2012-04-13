An Inside Look At How Your iPad Is Made

American Public Media Marketplace sent cinematographer Rob Schmitz to Apple’s factory in China, Foxconn, to see how iPads are made.
We spliced up the video so you can scroll through the step-by-step process.
Foxconn is located in Shenzhen, China, where most of its 250,000 workers have traveled to make ~ $14 per day and assemble Apple products.
Hundreds of workers line up outside Foxconn every day, hoping for work. Foxconn is known for being one of the best factories in China and it pays workers on time.
The first step of assembling an iPad is putting together the motherboard. That's done on this floor.
This one adds a buckle inside an iPad that helps Apple trace back malfunctioning devices to the exact date they were made and the machine that made them.
