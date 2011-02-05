How An Accidental "Reply All" Email Inspired One Of This Year's Super Bowl Ads

Photo: YouTube

One of the teasers in our Super Bowl Ad preview was for a Bridgestone ad that tells the story of a mistake we’ve all made: The accidental “reply all” email.Well, Fast Company has the interesting backstory of how that ad came to be. It all started when a real ad company writer sent an email to his entire company … that told all the other creative people exactly what he thought of them.



Not only did he not get fired, it became the inspiration for the ad that his company sold for this year’s game. You’ll be able to see the whole thing on Sunday.

Be sure to read the whole story on Fast Company and check out their other “Super Bowl Ad Stories” that take you behind the scenes of some classic ads.

Also check out the other ads you’ll see this Super Bowl Sunday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.