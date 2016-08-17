Amy Schumer reveals she met her boyfriend on a dating app

In her recently-released book of personal essays, “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo,” Amy Schumer revealed she met her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, via a dating app.

Vanessa Bayer — her friend, “Trainwreck” costar, and a “Saturday Night Live” cast member — introduced her to a mobile dating app “specifically aimed at creative people.” Though we can’t be sure, it certainly sounds a lot like Raya, the super secret dating app for celebrities that describes itself as “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”

Whichever dating app Schumer used, she soon matched with Hanisch, a Chicago-based furniture designer. “We sent each other very simple hellos and short, funny messages,” she writes.

After a few weeks, the two officially met. When Schumer first saw him, he was standing in the rain sans umbrella, while holding a paper bag containing a bottle of wine.

“We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right,” she explains in her book.

In August, she told Marie Claire that she considered Hanisch her first boyfriend.

“I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she said. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

She also believes that love is terrifying.

“Being in love is the scariest thing in the world,” she told Marie Claire. “You want to f—— cry and scream. I can’t handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, ‘This will have been a nice last week together.’ Or I tell myself nothing is real and he’s going to leave me and tell me he never loved me.”

Hanisch, meanwhile, has expressed his love for the star through Instagram captions: “[Six] months with this babe and I couldn’t be any happier,” he wrote in May.

Schumer and Hanisch appear to be the real deal. He’s been her date to a wedding, they have vacationed together, and he has accompanied her on numerous red carpets.

Now just admire how adorable they are:

