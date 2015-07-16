Amy Schumer came up with the idea for 'Trainwreck' during a very personal conversation with Judd Apatow

Mary Cybulski/Universal Amy Schumer is the writer and star of ‘Trainwreck.’

Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow both share a very personal, very dirty style of humour. So, it seemed like a match made in heaven when it was announced that the two of them would collaborate on “Trainwreck.”

Apatow has been known as a comedy mentor, helping future stars like Seth Rogen (“Knocked Up”), James Franco (“Freaks and Geeks”), and Lena Dunham (“Girls”) flourish under his watch. Now, he is hoping to help make Amy Schumer a movie star by directing “Trainwreck,” which she wrote and stars in.

Schumer could certainly handle the fame, and she has already become a huge star on her own. Her Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer” consistently makes headlines and has earned Emmy buzz. Meanwhile, her stand-up act (she is almost always on the road) is among the best in the game right now.

However, Apatow was able to provide her with a little bit of a push to make “Trainwreck” even better. During a conversation with Ira Glass at 92nd Street Y in June, Apatow described the phone call in which the two of them came up with the idea.

“Well it was a long conversation with Amy Schumer. She wrote a script for me and it was very premise-y. And I said, ‘I feel like your movie should be more personal…and, so, maybe we should just kick around what’s happening in your life right now.'” Apatow told Ira Glass.

But if you’re not a fan of oversharing, then you should probably never talk with him.

“And then I said, ‘So why don’t you have a boyfriend? Why do you think you pick the wrong guy every time?'” Apatow asked Schumer. “‘How would you react when the right guy shows up? What are the issues?’ And so we were talking about it and that became ‘Trainwreck.’ ‘Trainwreck’ was a fantasy of what would happen if [Schumer] got healthy and saner.”

Apatow has taken this approach to many other films that he has worked on, including the Kristen Wiig starring hit “Bridesmaids,” which he produced.

“That’s what ‘Bridesmaids’ also was…just imagining the perfect guy, and the fight you would have, and how you would resolve this.” Apatow said.

Apatow’s overall advice to writers and comedians stems from what Garry Shandling taught him while Apatow was a writer for “The Larry Sanders Show.”

“Every story is people who love each other, but something is getting in the way.” Apatow said.

“Trainwreck” will be in theatres July 17.

