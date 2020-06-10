13 ways that amusement parks could be different after the pandemic

Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images Adults and children wearing masks on a ride in a recently reopened park.

Amusement parks around the world are planning to reopen soon, and some already have.

Post-pandemic changes include mandatory or suggested mask-wearing, social distancing, and temperature checks.

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to begin reopening on July 11.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As some amusement parks open their gates to customers and others work towards reopening, changes to keep people safe mean they will look different than they used to.

New measures will include CDC-recommended social distancing, required or suggested mask-wearing, and temperature checks greeting guests as they walk in.

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has submitted a plan for a phased reopening beginning July 11. It comes off the back of the reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Florida’s Disney Springs.

Take a look at how amusement parks may look different after the pandemic.

Temperature checks upon entrance will become the norm at many parks.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A Legoland employee performs temperature checks.

Legoland in Florida reopened on June 1. One of their new policies states: “Before being able to enter the hotel, guests will have their temperature checked and anyone above 100.4 F will not be allowed to enter, nor will the other members of their party.”

Customers will also be greeted with warning signs and information about the coronavirus.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Disney Springs COVID-19 warning sign.

Business Insider reporter Shoshy Ciment visited the recently reopened Disney Springs park in Orlando, Florida, and said, “Even before we entered the complex, there were various signs with safety instructions as well as hand sanitizer dispensers.”

Ticket counters may have plastic protective sheets to shield customers from employees.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images An employee behind plastic sheeting at the Legoland ticketing counter.

At Legoland in Japan, pictured above, plastic sheets have been placed in front of ticket counters to help protect employees and visitors.

Parks will be equipped with hand sanitizer, given out by employees and machines.

Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images An employee sprays hand sanitizer on a customer.

Disney World’s website lists the locations of hand sanitizer stations throughout its parks. In theme parks, water parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, they are located at main entrances, first-aid centres, and baby care centres. At resort hotels, they’re in lobbies, and at Disney Springs, hand sanitizer stations are in the guest relations lobby.

Some amusement parks will have markers showing visitors where to stand while they wait in line.

Hu Chengwei/Getty Images Markers show where to stand while in line at Disneyland Shanghai.

Lines are also likely to be much longer, as guests will have to space out while they wait. According to NBC News, “At Universal’s Orlando parks, guests are encouraged to download an app to cut down on contacts and lines.”

Some employees may be wearing face shields, like the one pictured below at Legoland in Japan.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Employees at Legoland in Japan wear face shields.

Lego announced on April 9 that it would be making face shields. It modified toymaking machines at its Billund, Denmark, factory to manufacture 13,000 plastic visors a day for Danish hospital workers.

Health and safety reminders are also likely to be present throughout parks.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider A health and safety sign at Disney Springs.

At Disney parks, signs will be strategically placed where guests tend to gather.

Parks are suggesting visitors and employees wear masks. Some parks, like Disney’s, will require visitors to wear masks.

Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images Adults and children wearing masks on a ride in a recently reopened park.

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members” at Walt Disney World, according to its website.

Parks like Legoland in Florida are directing employees to hand out masks to visitors.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A Legoland employee hands out masks.

Though not all parks will require customers to wear masks, many are suggesting the protective measure.

Parks may have employees enforcing social distancing rules.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Stormtroopers at Disney Springs.

According to a previous Insider report, “Stormtrooper characters from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise are instructing visitors to practice social distancing” at Disney Springs.

Restaurants at theme parks will limit the number of customers to ensure they can sit far enough apart.

Hu Chengwei/Getty Images Disneyland Shanghai.

Parks in Florida will require that restaurants put tables 6 feet apart, meaning some theme parks will need to reorganise their restaurants.

Capacities may be limited to ensure social distancing.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Disney Springs park goers.

In Florida, capacities are limited to 50% for phase one of reopening and 75% for phase two.

Shows that draw large crowds, like fireworks, are suspended at some amusement parks.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Guests watching fireworks at Walt Disney World Orlando before the park closed on March 15.

Since reopening, Legoland in Japan has not allowed any shows or rides in confined spaces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.