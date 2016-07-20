'EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON IT'

Does your commute take too long on congested, crumbling roads? Do you find domestic travel to be miserable? Do you hate paying more for goods because our freight system can’t move things around smoothly? Or perhaps worse, are you tired of watching news reports of floods engulfing our great cities?

America’s infrastructure touches greater than $16 trillion in goods and services every year. But decades of neglect have put America’s future at risk.

In this special report, Business Insider’s Andrew Stern travels by plane, train, and automobile to talk to civil engineers, freight companies, public-policy experts, and authors. The question: How did we become the United States of Disrepair? And can we fix it?

Reported, produced, and edited by Andrew Stern. Cinematography by Sam Rega.

Executive produced by Diane Galligan.

