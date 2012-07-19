BII CHART OF THE DAY: How Americans Use Their Phones While Watching TV

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Americans are using their cell phones to find new ways to engage with the TV shows they are watching. According to Pew Research centre, the most popular mobile activities while watching TV are fact-checking assertions and texting with friends about programs they’re watching.



Pew found that 53 per cent of U.S. cell owners are “connected viewers.” The survey includes all mobile users, which means means some activities are probably even more popular among smartphone owners.

Networks may be disheartened to find that 38 per cent of cell owners use their phones to “keep themselves occupied during commercials,” but the results also indicate consumers are using their phones to engage with programming in new and deeper ways.

Photo: Pew Research centre

Feedback? Questions? Send us an email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.