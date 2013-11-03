CHART: Here's What Americans Are Doing Every Minute Of The Day

A new NBER paper examining how the Internet affects our lives is getting passed around.

The paper, authored by Scott Wallsten, included some stats from the BLS’s American Time Use Survey.

According to the 2012 survey, the average American spent…

8.8 hours working or in work-related activities,

7.7 hours sleeping,

2.6 hours doing leisure and sports activities, and

1.2 hours caring for others, including children.

Wallsten’s paper included this interesting visualisation of the 2008 survey showing the time of day these activities were being done.

