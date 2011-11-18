Just 16% Of Women Get Some Exercise Every Day

Julie Zeveloff

American women spend an average of 5.1 hours and men spend an average of 5.8 hours per day on leisure activities, according to a new infographic from LiveScience.

But just 16% of women participate in exercise, or sports, or some other form of recreation on any given day; and just 22% of men do so.

So what do average Americans spend the bulk of their time on?

Work.

Check out the full infographic, below.

GoFigure today looks at how people spend their time working, playing and living.

Source:LiveScience

