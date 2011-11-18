Just 16% Of Women Get Some Exercise Every Day

American women spend an average of 5.1 hours and men spend an average of 5.8 hours per day on leisure activities, according to a new infographic from LiveScience.



But just 16% of women participate in exercise, or sports, or some other form of recreation on any given day; and just 22% of men do so.

So what do average Americans spend the bulk of their time on?

Work.

Check out the full infographic, below.

