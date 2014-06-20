Watch How Fast Americans Spend Money In Real Time

Americans are the top consumers in the world.

To illustrate how quickly Americans spend, consumer savings app Retale has put together a chart that counts spending from the moment you click on the page. The graphic was first posted by Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed.

In the 500 seconds since we first clicked on the graphic, Americans have spent more than $US1 million on lottery tickets.

Via retale.com

