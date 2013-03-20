How The American People Were Sold The Iraq War

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq on March 29, 2003.On the Iraq-Kuwait border on March 19, 2003, as troops packed gear into their trucks and loaded weapons for combat, President George W. Bush told the American people he had given the order to attack.



“At this hour, American and coalition forces are at the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq, to free its people, and to defend the world from grave danger,” he said.

10 years later, however, it is clear that most of the reasons given for the second post-9/11 war were dubious at best.

Rachel Maddow recently aired a documentary (which will re-air on Mar. 22 at 9 EST) called Hubris: Selling the Iraq War, in which she reminds us of how we got to that moment.

