How The American People Were Sold The Iraq War

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq on March 29, 2003.On the Iraq-Kuwait border on March 19, 2003, as troops packed gear into their trucks and loaded weapons for combat, President George W. Bush told the American people he had given the order to attack.
“At this hour, American and coalition forces are at the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq, to free its people, and to defend the world from grave danger,” he said.
10 years later, however, it is clear that most of the reasons given for the second post-9/11 war were dubious at best.
Rachel Maddow recently aired a documentary (which will re-air on Mar. 22 at 9 EST) called Hubris: Selling the Iraq War, in which she reminds us of how we got to that moment.
The documentary is based on a new book by Michael Isikoff and David Corn. It begins with the devastation of the 9/11 attacks ...
His comments came from experience. In a 1998 letter to President Clinton, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz and a number of others urge the President to remove Saddam from power.
... But declassified documents show Rumsfeld brainstorming the Iraq war with his top General in Nov. 2001.
The Bin Laden-Hussein trail started with a photograph from Czech intelligence of 9/11 Leader Mohammed Atta meeting an Iraqi intelligence officer.
The key detainee was an AQ commander named Ibn al-Shaykh al-Libi. He didn't mention anything under FBI questioning, but talked of chemical weapons when sent to Egypt for interrogation.
Even U.S. intelligence agencies doubted al-Libi's claims. He would later recant all of them after the invasion of Iraq.
Then there was a report of Saddam buying aluminium tubes that could be used to make a nuclear centrifuge. The Energy Dept. investigated.
