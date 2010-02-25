How American Idol Stars Suck On TV Fame For $1 Million Payoff

Think those young American Idol kids get exploited for their talent?



Sure, Idol production company 19 Entertainment and their record label can take 15% of their earnings, for up to 10 years.

But plenty of the stars make hundreds of thousands, regardless. Idol winners make at least $1 million during their first year after the win. Last year’s winner, Kris Allen, has already earned $650,000, according to the New York Times.

