How American Apparel Descended Into Pornography: A Study In Pictures (DEFINITELY NSFW)

American Apparel, long notorious for its ‘questionable’ ad campaigns, has now foregone models entirely in its quest to become the most pornographic advertisers of all time. (Yes, even compared to actual pornographers).



Their just-revealed ads show naked, young girls removing their underwear — but drawn in pencil, by “artist” Boris Lopez.

Apparently that is supposed to make it more acceptable.

American Apparel’s advertising has been condemned before for pushing the limits of sexual exploitation of women and essentially using pornography to sell its clothes. Meanwhile, the company likes to herald its “vertically-integrated,” protect-the-workers, no cheap exploitation agenda as though this is somehow a justification for its advertising.

So, how did it come to this for American Apparel?

We’ll tell you. Here, we have documented American Apparel’s descent from legit mate advertising — to soft core pornography.

[h/t Gawker]

