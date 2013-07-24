The Complete Story Of America's Boom, Collapse, And Amazing Comeback In One Animated GIF

In recent weeks, economists have been taking down their forecasts for U.S. GDP growth.



But within the U.S., some states are obviously doing better than others.

According to the Philly Fed’s updated new measure of state coincident indices, economic activity decreased in seven states during the three months ending in June.

Every month, the Philly Fed produces fantastic maps tracking economic activity across the country.

When a state is filled in, in red , it means the economy in that state is on the decline. When a state is in blue or green, that means the economy is on the rise.

We put every monthly map since 2005 into a gif. Check it out:

