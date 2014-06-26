These Maps Tell The Story Of America's Boom, Bust, And Awe-Inspiring Comeback

The Philly Fed’s latest coincident indexes survey shows most U.S. states are growing, though still somewhat feebly.

Just 10 states, mostly concentrated in the Midwest and oil-rich regions, saw growth in the indices above 1% in Q1

Everyone else is just kind of inching along.

The coincident indexes combine different state-level indicators to give us a picture of current economic conditions for that state.

Anyway, the latest readings could be way worse — and we have the history to show it. Every month, the Philly Fed publishes a colour-coded map tracking economic activity across the country. Red shows economic contraction while blue or green show expansion.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming, then get really ugly. We’ve put them all together here.

