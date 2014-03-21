These Maps Tell The Story Of America's Boom, Bust, And Awe-Inspiring Comeback

The severe winter has weighed on the U.S. economy in the past few months.

Economists expect GDP for the January-March quarter to fall below 2%, but pick up again later this year.

The Philly Fed’s coincident indexes combine different state-level indicators to give us a picture of current economic conditions for that state.

And the Philly Fed’s latest coincident indexes were up for 48 states and were stable in two.

Every month, the Philly Fed publishes a colour-coded map tracking economic activity across the country. Red shows economic contraction while blue or green show expansion.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming and get really ugly through the recession.

