The Incredible Story Of America's Boom, Crash, And Comeback In 99 Maps

In recent weeks, the U.S. economy has shown some signs of slowing.



But the good news is that it continues to grow. And conditions are without question much better than much better today than they were during the height of the financial crisis.

Over the past three months, 45 of the 50 states showed increasing activity, according to the Philly Fed’s coincident index of employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages.

Every month, the Philly Fed produces these fantastic maps tracking economic activity across the country. Red shows economic decline while blue or green show gain.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.