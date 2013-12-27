These Maps Show The Complete Story Of America's Boom, Collapse, And Amazing Comeback

In recent weeks, most of the incoming economic data has been positive, and some economists estimate that U.S. GDP is currently running at a 4% growth rate.

But as a country made up of 50 states, some regions are doing better than others.

And according to the Philly Fed’s updated new measure of state coincident indices, economic activity actually decreased in three states during the three months ending in November.

Every month, the Philly Fed produces fantastic colour-coded maps tracking economic activity across the country. Red shows economic contraction while blue or green show expansion.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming.

