These Maps Show The Complete Story Of America's Boom, Collapse, And Amazing Comeback

Sam Ro
Philly fed mapFederal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

In recent weeks, most of the incoming economic data has been positive, and some economists estimate that U.S. GDP is currently running at a 4% growth rate.

But as a country made up of 50 states, some regions are doing better than others.

And according to the Philly Fed’s updated new measure of state coincident indices, economic activity actually decreased in three states during the three months ending in November.

Every month, the Philly Fed produces fantastic colour-coded maps tracking economic activity across the country. Red shows economic contraction while blue or green show expansion.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming.

January 2005

February 2005

March 2005

April 2005

May 2005

June 2005

July 2005

August 2005

September 2005

October 2005

November 2005

December 2005

January 2006

February 2006

March 2006

April 2006

May 2006

June 2006

July 2006

September 2006 (No data for August 2006)

October 2006

November 2006

December 2006

January 2007

February 2007

March 2007

April 2007

May 2007

June 2007

July 2007

August 2007

September 2007

October 2007

November 2007

December 2007

January 2008

February 2008

March 2008

April 2008

May 2008

June 2008

July 2008

August 2008

September 2008

October 2008

November 2008

December 2008

January 2009

February 2009

March 2009

April 2009

May 2009

June 2009

July 2009

August 2009

September 2009

October 2009

November 2009

December 2009

January 2010

February 2010

March 2010

April 2010

May 2010

June 2010

July 2010

August 2010

September 2010

October 2010

November 2010

December 2010

January 2011

February 2011

March 2011

April 2011

May 2011

June 2011

July 2011

August 2011

September 2011

October 2011

November 2011

December 2011

January 2012

February 2012

March 2012

April 2012

May 2012

June 2012

July 2012

August 2012

September 2012

October 2012

November 2012

December 2012

January 2013

February 2013

March 2013

April 2013

May 2013

June 2013

July 2013

August 2013

September 2013

October 2013

November 2013

