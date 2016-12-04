US

Amazon has an oddly efficient way of storing stuff in its warehouses

Darren Weaver, Alana Kakoyiannis

If you live in one the 27 cities where Amazon offers its Prime Now service, you can have tens of thousands of items delivered to your door in an hour. On a recent visit to Amazon’s Manhattan Prime Now location, we got a peek at how it stocks its shelves, and it looks like a total mess. But there’s a perfect reason it looks that way, and it’s part of the reason you can get your order in an hour.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.