How Amazon Is Preparing For Cyber Monday's Shopping Blitz [PHOTOS]

Tens of thousands of Amazon.com employees are working overtime to pick, pack and ship millions of items in preparation for the rush of Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.

The e-retailer, which did $US61 billion in sales in 2012, sold more than 26.5 million items on Cyber Monday last year, or roughly 306 items per second.

The company brings in thousands of extra employees around the holidays every year to help manage the sheer volume of inventory.

Check out these photos from inside the company’s massive warehouses as they prepare for the Cyber Monday shopping blitz.

A worker gathers items for delivery from the warehouse floor at Amazon’s distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Amazon is employing more than 1,000 seasonal staff in the UK to cope with increased demand in the run-up to Christmas. Below, the Peterborough, England warehouse is pictured.

Employees gift wrap items before dispatching them in the Amazon warehouse in Peterborough, England.

A worker boxes items for delivery at Amazon’s new distribution center in Brieselang, near Berlin on Nov. 28, 2013.

A worker places items in plastic cartons to be readied for delivery at Amazon’s Breiselang distribution center.

An assembly line of employees packages items to be prepared for shipping.

A worker stands at his designated workspace at a packing station as he supervises items for delivery from the 753,000-square-foot warehouse floor at Amazon’s Brieselang distribution center.

A worker stacks a shipping trailer with boxed items for delivery at Amazon’s distribution center in Phoenix, Ariz.

A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfillment center in Peterborough, England.

Employees select and dispatch items in Amazon’s warehouse in Peterborough, England.

A worker gathers items for delivery from the warehouse floor at Amazon’s distribution center in Phoenix.

A parcel travels along a conveyer belt on its way to a delivery truck.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

