How Amazon Is Changing The Rules For Books And Movies

If you want a glimpse into the way Amazon sees your digital future, look no farther than Jeff Ragsdale’s new book, “Jeff, One Lonely Guy.”



Last October, after being dumped by a girlfriend and mired in depression, Ragsdale posted a flier around New York City on a whim that read, “If anyone wants to talk about anything, call me.” It listed his mobile phone number. Calls streamed in, by the dozens, then the hundreds, and now well into the tens of thousands.

