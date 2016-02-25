After having two kids, Alyssa Milano lost 46 pounds on a popular Hollywood diet

Aly Weisman, Alana Yzola

Actress Alyssa Milano recently hit a 172-pound high after having two children. Struggling to lose the weight after her pregnancies, the 43-year-old turned to Atkins, a diet that is high in protein and low in carbs.

Atkins worked so well for Milano that she not only lost 46 pounds, but she also became a spokeswoman for the brand.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Alana Yzola.

