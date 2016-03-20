10 ways airlines are improving first class flights that will make you desperate to upgrade

Customers have come to expect an increased level of comfort when it comes to business and first class.

That’s why airlines have introduced innovations to further increase a luxurious flight experience.

From fully-stocked in flight bars and lounges to lie-flat massage seats, here are 10 things airlines are doing to make flying business and first class more enjoyable.

