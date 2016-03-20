10 ways airlines are improving first class flights that will make you desperate to upgrade

Customers have come to expect an increased level of comfort when it comes to business and first class.
That’s why airlines have introduced innovations to further increase a luxurious flight experience.
From fully-stocked in flight bars and lounges to lie-flat massage seats, here are 10 things airlines are doing to make flying business and first class more enjoyable.
Some airlines have started bringing quality chefs on board flights to cater meals to passengers in person.
Turkish Airlines offers 'Flying Chefs' on its long haul flights and some short haul flights.
Gulf Air has a team of about 100 Sky Chefs who serve customers on their Falcon Gold class on long-haul flights and Austrian Airlines has flying chefs from the gourmet catering company Do&Co for Business Class customers. These chefs will also recommend drink pairings with your meal, from wines to vintage champagnes.
In-flight bars are getting increasingly decked out.
Qatar Airways' lounge on its A380 model includes fresh flowers, canapés, and snacks, while
Virgin Atlantic's in-flight bar on its A330 Upper Class stretches a little over 8 feet.
On Emirates' Onboard Lounge, you are treated to appetizers and drinks curated by bartenders, while
Etihad offers The Lobby on its A380. The fully-serviced lounge and bar includes a large flat screen television.
Korean Air also offers the Celestial Bar, sponsored by Absolut Vodka, at the rear of its business class upper deck on all A380s.
Emirates' amenity kits contain Bulgari designed bags with Bulgari body lotion, after-shave cream, perfume, and nourishing face emulsion.
International business travellers on Qantas receive Kate Spade bags for women and Jack Spade bags for men. Inside are skincare products from Australia spa company, ASPAR by Aurora Spa.
Qatar Airways' black silk Armani amenity kits include Giorgio Armani 'Si' lotion and perfume, and the 'Acqua di Giro' cologne for men.
Besides lie-flat features, airlines are also integrating massage components into their seating.
Qantas' Boeing 747-400 offers a back massage feature on its Skybed, while business class seats on Turkish Airlines have a massage button, an ottoman, and a large table in the center console that moves forward and backward.
Brussels Airlines' seats on long-haul flights have a massage function and an adjustable lumbar cushion that you can either keep in the straight up, lounge, or bed position.
A number of airlines offer meals specially prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.
Qatar Airways commissioned chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Vineet Bhatia to offer dishes like oven roasted mustard and dill salmon to business and first class passengers.
China Airlines works with Michelin-starred chefs like Albert Tse, and Singapore Airlines has a team of Michelin-starred chefs that help create its dishes, which are served to customers on Givenchy china.
Airlines are teaming up with home design companies to create plush bedding.
Scandinavian Airlines provides linen pillows, blankets, and mattress pads through the well-known Swedish brand, Hästens, on intercontinental routes.
Passengers on Delta One can curl up or stretch out underneath a Westin Heavenly® In-Flight Bedding, which includes a comforter, hypoallergenic pillows, or lumbar pillows.
Japan Airlines' airweave mattress pads and pillows are available on select routes. Made with resin fibres, the material offers increased breathability while you sleep.
Several airlines offer snack bars for when you're feeling hungry.
American Airlines has a walk-up snack and drink bar on its Boeing 777-300ER international flights.
Most of Finnair's Airbus A340-300 and A330-300 aircrafts have a separate self-service snack bar near the main entrance for first and business class passengers.
And if you're thirsty, you can get a drink anytime with Emirates' personal mini bars, which come filled with soda, juices, and water.
Airlines are getting increasingly creative with storage space.
Eva Air's Royal Laurel Class includes seats that come with a coat hook, shoe holder, and seat side-table, while Swiss International Airlines' first class armchairs on long-haul flights include a private wardrobe and addition storage space.
All Nippon Airways offers first-class passengers a mini closet, space underneath the ottoman for baggage, and multiple compartments for smaller items.
Finally, Etihad Airways' The Residence, is an upper-deck cabin found on A380s that includes a living room, double bedroom, and an onboard shower.
To save you from having to grab a cab, several airlines offer complimentary driving services.
Emirates' Chauffeur-drive service is in over 70 cities and even has motor boat transfers in destinations like Italy.
Qantas' Chauffeur Driver is available on select routes as long as you book directly through the airline, and Air Berlin's Chauffeur Service includes complimentary drinks and newspapers, available on select routes to and from Abu Dhabi.
Other airlines providing the service include Etihad Airways, Oman Air, and Virgin Australia, where you'll get a complimentary limousine transfer to and from the airport on international long-haul flights.
Airlines are starting to integrate personal assistants to assist passengers with various needs.
Those flying first class on Lufthansa are treated to a personal assistant, who will agree them at the airport and assist them through passport controls, take them through the fastest security routes, and allow them to board first.
Customers who book Etihad Airways' The Residence have a personal chef and a butler who will assist them throughout their flight.
Finally, airlines have started introducing in-flight nannies to assist parents. Airlines like Etihad offer a Flying Nanny, who can help all passengers in need of assistance with children.
