17 ways flying has changed over the last decade

Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock Air travel has changed a lot in the 10 years, for better and for worse.

Air travel today is cheaper, safer, and faster than it has ever been.

However, more people than ever are flying, and planes are being filled to capacity, with smaller seats and less legroom.

A decade ago, e-tickets and self-service check-in kiosks existed, but weren’t nearly as prevalent as they are today.

Premium economy, a whole new seating class, has cropped up. Some travel experts predict that it could replace first and business class in the future.

Today, in-flight entertainment programs are the best they have ever been, and Wi-Fi is becoming more widely available and less expensive.

Between the stringent security, long lines, packed-to-capacity planes, bland meals, and extra fees, flying can be stressful.

However, flying today is cheaper, safer, and faster than it has ever been.

While we are far from the golden age of aviation, where martinis were shaken and ham was carved by your seat, air travel has gone through immense changes not only since then, but in the last 10 years as well.

Keep scrolling to see how flying has changed in the last decade – for better and for worse.

Travel agents aren’t really a thing anymore.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images The travel agent industry has a projected 9% loss of jobs from 2016 to 2026.

From Kayak to Cheapflights, TripAdvisor to Expedia, and even airlines themselves, there’s no shortage of websites you can use to book your flight tickets yourself. Even though most of these websites have been around since the late ’90s, they have really hit their stride in the last decade.

According to the US Department of Labour’s Bureau of Labour and Statistics, the travel-agent industry has a projected 9% loss of jobs from 2016 to 2026.

With self-service check-in kiosks at airports, you don’t really have to talk to any humans.

Scott Olson/Getty Images The first self-service check-in kiosks were developed in the late ’80s.

While self-service check-in kiosks as we know them today started sprouting up at airports in 2000, they have only really become prevalent recently, though travellers are more reluctant to use them than you might think. In fact, 46% of travellers still prefer checking in with a human, according to the 2017 SITA Passengers IT Trends Survey.

Almost everything is paperless now.

simonkr/Getty People now get their boarding passes texted to their smartphones.

From online booking and check-in to electronic tickets, almost everything is online now.

While e-ticketing was introduced in 1994, it was slow to take. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), by 2004, only 19% of global tickets were electronic. However, the airline industry moved to electronic ticketing entirely in 2008 to cut costs.

Today, technology has improved to the point where most people get their boarding passes texted directly to their smartphones.

More people than ever are flying — and it’s going to get worse.

Lucas Jackson/REUTERS The number of air travellers is predicted to double by 2035.

According to the IATA, 2016 saw a whopping 3.8 billion air travellers, but predicts that around 7.2 billion passengers will take to the skies by 2035. Just imagine twice as many people flying as there are now.

On many flights, free food is no longer a given.

iStock Today, you’re lucky to get a bag of pretzels included in your airfare.

Back in the day, a “free” meal (read, included in the airfare) was a given. And way back in the day, it could even be some sort of ham – hand-carved by your seat – with a nicely shaken martini.

Today, you might get a free hot meal on long-haul or international flights, but on many domestic flights you’ll probably get a bag of pretzels or chips included in your airfare.

Plane food is better, though.

Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Getty AirAsia says passengers love its in-flight meals so much it created a restaurant to serve them on the ground.

Since passengers, depending on the carrier they are flying with, may have to pay for their meals, many airlines are putting more time and money into developing their in-flight menus, making them healthier and more expansive than ever.

Many airlines have turned to celebrity chefs to add some star power to their meals, while other are getting creative with their in-flight offerings. Malaysia-based airline AirAsia, for example, recently opened a restaurant that serves its in-flight meals on the ground in Kuala Lumpur.

Air travel is actually cheaper than ever.

LOUISE BEAUMONT/Getty Images Airfares have dropped by about 50% since 1978.

It may not feel like it, but air travel has actually gotten cheaper. According to The Atlantic, the cost of airfare has dropped by about 50% since 1978. Average ticket prices have been steadily decreasing since 1980, and tickets are close to their lowest prices ever.

Business Insider reported that the average domestic flight costs $US359 today, while in 2010, the average price was $US336, or $US392 in today’s dollars. A flight between New York and London on Pan Am in 1960 would have cost $US300 – or about $US2,600, adjusted for inflation. Today, the same flight would cost you about a tenth of the price.

We have deregulation to thank for this. Fares and routes in the US used to be controlled by the federal government, meaning that routes had fixed prices. However, when then-President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, it effectively allowed airlines to set their own prices. Since their goal was to sell as many tickets as possible, tickets got cheaper, which also explains the proliferation of budget airlines.

Flights are consistently packed.

Philip Lange / Shutterstock Airlines are trying to squeeze more and more passengers onto planes.

According to Scott Mayerowitz, the executive editorial director at The Points Guy, “load factor” is one of the key metrics for airlines, which is essentially occupancy. These days, planes are flying at full or nearly full capacity more often, which is why airlines can afford to keep fares low, though it also means some passengers are fighting over overhead bins, legroom, and armrests.

The Telegraph reports that in 2018 the average passenger load factor was 80.4%, increasing steadily from around 2000 when 70% was normal.

Seats are smaller than they used to be, and legroom has shrunk.

Titipong Puttaklom/EyeEm/Getty Images In economy, you’ll probably find yourself sitting very close to the seat in front of you.

Economy class seats have lost around eight inches of legroom in the last 30 years as airlines are trying to squeeze more passengers onto planes, according to the Telegraph.

And, as a 2014 USA Today report that was updated in 2018 found, economy seats are getting smaller in width too.

“The roomiest economy seats you can book on the nation’s four largest airlines are narrower than the tightest economy seats offered in the 1990s,” USA Today columnist Bill McGee wrote. “The worst seats today measure either 17 or 17.2 inches, when about 19 was as tight as it got through the 1990s. In fact, even the widest seats for sale in economy today – from 17 to 18.5 inches – would not have been offered several years ago.”

Many amenities that were traditionally included in the cost of a ticket are now considered extra charges.

iStock You now have to pay for checked luggage on most flights.

Seat assignments, carry-on bags, hot meals: all these things were once included in the price of your plane ticket, but now cost extra in many cases as airlines struggle to keep their prices competitive while maximizing profit.

While what passengers need to pay extra for depends on both the airline and the flight route, you should double-check what’s included in your ticket before buying it. Having to pay for a seat assignment is the latest additional fee cropping up.

Getting space in the overhead bin seems to be getting harder and harder.

Getty Images Most people now travel with carry-ons since checking bags often costs extra.

The combination of more people than ever flying, planes being filled to capacity, and checked luggage costing extra has made it nearly impossible to get space in the overhead bins, adding a layer of stress and anxiety to every trip.

Air rage is a thing now.

Jasmin Merdan/Getty Flying can bring out the worst in people.

More stringent security, fuller flights, and smaller seats have led to something called “Air Rage” as stressed-out passengers fight over armrests, reclining, and even window shades.

There are more direct flights than there used to be.

Shutterstock Multi-stop trips have been cut in favour of nonstop flights.

Flying used to mean a plethora of layovers, but improvements in technology and the fact that people prefer direct flights means that many multi-stop trips have been cut in favour of nonstop flights. In turn, these are getting longer than ever before: Qantas just tested the world’s longest flight, which went from New York City to Sydney, Australia, in 20 hours.

You no longer have to turn off all of your personal electronic devices.

AP/Matt Slocum Nowadays, you can just put your devices on aeroplane mode.

Remember when you had to do that? As in, you couldn’t watch movies or play games on your phone or tablet? Well, in 2013 the Federal Aviation Administration finally gave airlines the green light to allow passengers to use their gadgets during the entire flight, meaning they no longer had to shut down their phones. Nowadays, you can just about put everything on aeroplane mode and be fine.

Wi-Fi is getting both more common and faster.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Currently, only 53 out of an estimated 5,000 airlines worldwide offer Wi-Fi.

A few minutes of Wi-Fi once cost an arm and a leg. Today, it’s still not cheap but it’s gotten both less expensive and faster, and airlines are working hard to make Wi-Fi – once seen as a luxury and now a necessity – more consistent in terms of price and quality.

In 2017, a report by the London School of Economics and Political Science and UK-based telecommunications firm Inmarsat noted that 53 out of an estimated 5,000 airlines worldwide offer Wi-Fi, but by 2035 connectivity on planes is expected to be ubiquitous. Some airlines are already experimenting with offering free internet.

Entertainment on flights is the best it’s ever been.

REUTERS/Edgar Su Most flights now have personal screens.

There are dozens of films you can watch on most long-haul or international flights, and on your own personal screen.

Now that laptops and tablets have become mainstream, airlines have also invested in apps and other ways of incorporating passengers’ personal electronic devices into their entertainment programs, allowing them to watch movies and play games offered by the airline on their own gadgets on many flights.

A whole new seating class came to be.

David Slotnick/Business Insider Premium Economy is a relatively new class.

Premium economy is being offered by more and more airlines, and is a class that is neither business nor economy, but something in-between that offers more legroom and better food, but for a fraction of the price of a business or first-class ticket.

Some even predict that it will replace first and business entirely, as many airlines are expanding their Premium Economy cabins as business travellers are steering clear of first and business due to budgetary restrictions.

