How AIG Bought Its Bailout

John Carney

Ever wonder why the political classes are so eager to provide AIG with its ever expanding bailout?  Perhaps the fact that the insurance company was a huge donor to both political conventions this summer helped.

AIG donated $1.5 million to the conventions—which are exempt from campaign finance limits—according to AIG. In our age of billion dollar losses and bailouts, that might seem a paltry sum.  But in politics, a couple of million goes a long way. The entire Democratic convention, for instance, cost just $61 million. To put it differently, the combined donations of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Lehman Brothers, amounted to only $1.5 million. The commercial banking sector—including Citigroup and Bank of America—donated just $3 million.

The automakers may regret not forking over more dought. Ford donated just $100,000 to each convention.  GM apparently couldn’t come up with anything at all, and so it bartered: letting the convention VIPS use 735 new cars. Chrysler apparently didn’t donate anything at all.

It’s almost embarrassing how cheaply our politicians can be bought.

