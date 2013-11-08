ADAM SCOTT: How The Sexiest Athlete Alive Makes And Spends His Millions

This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.

2013 has been the biggest year of Adam Scott’s life.

He won the Masters, which has made him a sex symbol and a mainstream athlete in the process.

He’s also one of the highest-paid golfers in the world — and he has the lifestyle to go with it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.