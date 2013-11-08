ADAM SCOTT: How The Sexiest Athlete Alive Makes And Spends His Millions

This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.
2013 has been the biggest year of Adam Scott’s life.
He won the Masters, which has made him a sex symbol and a mainstream athlete in the process.
He’s also one of the highest-paid golfers in the world — and he has the lifestyle to go with it.
His total PGA winnings in 2013 hit $US3.9 million. He has made $US33.2 million on tour in his career.
He makes as much money off the course as he does on it. He has endorsement deals with Uniqlo and Mercedes.
Whenever he's single, dating rumours pop up. He was linked to Kate Hudson at one point (but he says they were just friends).
After the Masters there are rumours that ABC wanted him to be on The Bachelor, even though he has a girlfriend.
After he won the Masters he went to the Bahamas to party with Justin Rose. The two guys had a bet years ago that whoever won a major first would fund a crazy victory party.
He has cut back on his luxurious lifestyle in recent years. Two years ago he reportedly sold his $US20+ million gulfstream jet.
But he failed to win a major for nine years, hitting rock bottom with a meltdown at the British Open in 2012.
