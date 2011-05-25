How Acting Is Just Like Investing

Ashton Kutcher has dabbled in a lot of things. While he says his first love is still acting, he’s been passionate about technology since he studied chemical engineering at Iowa.



He told Charlie Rose this morning that investing isn’t so different than acting.

“Acting is a business in and of itself. We make two things very well in America: technology and entertainment. [The two aren’t so] dissimilar,” he says.

“When you go to make a film, you raise some money to fund the project. You might raise $9 million dollars, and you have no idea what your profits are going to be.

“You have potential revenue sources, television sales, DVDs, and Netflix, but in some ways [the unpredictability and risk] make [movies and tech investing] very similar businesses.”

