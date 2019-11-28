Home pregnancy tests are very accurate, but there are a lot of ways you can get an inaccurate result

Narong Jongsirikul/Shutterstock Interpreting the results of an at-home pregnancy test can be tricky.

There are two types of at-home pregnancy tests. Both are 99% accurate if you take them in a lab setting, like at your doctor’s office. If you take the test at home, the accuracy can be lower than 99%.

Interpreting the results of a home pregnancy test can be tricky. One way to overcome any confusion is to use a digital test in which the results are displayed as “pregnant” or “not pregnant.”

There are many ways where you can get an inaccurate reading from a home pregnancy test like if you use an expired test or you wait too long to read the results.

There are dozens of home pregnancy tests on the market, which can make it confusing to determine which is best.

Here’s what you need to know about the accuracy of home pregnancy tests – and how to deal with an inaccurate result.

Home pregnancy tests can be 99% accurate



There are two basic types of home pregnancy tests. Both test for the presence of the pregnancy hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). The difference is that one uses a test strip or dipstick that you hold in the urine stream and the other uses a urine collection cup with a test device.

When you take either of these tests in a lab setting, like at your doctor’s office, both are close to 99% accurate. But when you perform them at home, the accuracy drops because people fail to follow instructions or they take the test too soon, according to Dr.Jane van Dis, MD, FACOG, an OB-GYN and medical director at the Maven Clinic.

Even when the instructions are followed correctly, interpreting the results can be tricky. One way to overcome any confusion is to use a digital test in which the results are displayed as “pregnant” or “not pregnant.” Though these tests can be more expensive – often costing $US8 per test compared to $US3 for your standard dipstick or cup test, depending on the brand.

Another important caveat is whether the test is expired. Many people don’t realise that pregnancy tests can expire, so check the expiration date before using it. The chemical that detects hCG levels won’t work as well after the expiration date, making it less accurate and more likely to give you a false-negative result.

Common causes of false results



A false-negative result occurs when the test result is negative but you are indeed pregnant. This often happens when the test is taken too early or incorrectly and your hCG levels aren’t yet high enough to be detected in a urine sample, says Kenneth Ward, a lab director, scientific adviser, and a medical geneticist at Predictive Laboratories.

Waiting until the day of your missed period or later will result in a more accurate reading. Moreover, take the test first thing in the morning, since that’s when your urine is likely to have more concentrated levels of hCG, because you’re more dehydrated.

A false-positive, on the other hand, occurs when the test says you are pregnant but you are not. One rare cause of a false-positive is ovarian tumours, but a more common culprit is an abnormal pregnancy that results in an early loss.

Chemical pregnancies, for example, can result in a false-positive because the pregnancy can produce a detectable level of hCG, but then the embryo is lost or miscarried.

Most foods or common drugs will not affect test results, but fertility medications that include the hCG hormone to induce ovulation can also result in a false-positive, Ward says.

Another cause of a false-positive or false-negative is not reading the results within the designated time frame.

“If you wait too long, you can have a positive turn negative, or vice versa,” Ward says.

What to do next



If you get a negative test result, take another test in a few days. If you’re early on in your pregnancy, your hCG levels should double every 48 hours, increasing your chances of an accurate reading. If you suspect you’re pregnant but tests keep saying you’re not, talk to your doctor.

If you get a positive test result, contact your doctor, and consider the home test a first step in the process of determining pregnancy.

“You need to make sure your test is followed up by a continuing rise in hormone levels, and will want to have an early pregnancy ultrasound to confirm,” Ward says. “Within a few weeks, you’ll see the heartbeat, which is the true confirmation.”

