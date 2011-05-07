How A Hot Young Fashion Designer Stands Out In A Crowded Market

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff via Entrepreneur

When Rebecca Minkoff co-founded a New York-based luxury handbags company in 2005, her goal was to develop a high-quality product that was both practical and sexy. What she didn’t expect — especially in the competitive fashion industry — was that sales would rise so quickly.Revenues at Rebecca Minkoff LLC jumped to $17.5 million in 2010 from $5.5 million in 2008, according to the Women Presidents’ organisation (WPO), which ranked Rebecca Minkoff No. 6 on its recently released Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies annual list.



“We came out at a time when contemporary bags were hot and exciting,” says Minkoff, who is 30 and also the youngest business owner on the WPO list. “We definitely rode that momentum and learned how to build a business along the way.”

Minkoff’s journey into the fashion business started when, at age 18, she moved from St. Petersburg, Fla., to Manhattan and landed an internship at fashion-design house Craig Taylor. She worked closely with the CEO “who took me under her wing and taught me about the whole business,” Minkoff says.

By the time she left the company in 2001, Minkoff was already working on her own designs. Her first taste of national recognition came when actress Jenna Elfman — best known for her starring role in the TV sitcom Dharma and Greg — wore an “I Love New York” T-shirt Minkoff designed on the Jay Leno show. After the appearance, retailers began calling and Minkoff spent the next six months “sewing T-shirts on my living-room floor.”

Although Minkoff continued designing, starting a full-fledged company was daunting. So, her older brother, Uri, who had founded a small handful of health-care and technology startups, joined her, and the duo officially launched Rebecca Minkoff LLC in 2005. Minkoff serves as creative director, while Uri is CEO. The company’s first prototype was a leather satchel Minkoff called the “Morning After Bag.”

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff via Entrepreneur

“I envisioned a bag that you’d want to take with you on late nights out when you weren’t sure where you’d wind up or when you’d come home the next morning,” she says.