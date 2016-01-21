What you need to know about how a perfect suit fits

‘Suits’. Three seasons of. Picture: Universal Cable

Print this out, tape it to your cubicle.

Maybe put it under your pillow.

At the very least hang it on your refrigerator, because this has the potential to make your dressing game a whole lot simpler.

To purchase, make, or tailor a suit that fits perfectly, a modern gentleman needs to know how all the key — but subtle — parts of a suit should hang on his body. This makes you look slimmer, taller, and all-around more put together.

That is why Business Insider figured it would be a good idea to put all of this suiting info in one place. We enlisted our personal shopper friend, Jessica Cadmus, of the Wardrobe Whisperer, to help us out.

Read it, bookmark it, and go about your day a more learned man.

NOW WATCH: Everyday phrases that even smart people say incorrectly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.