Awesome illustration shows how Elon Musk's SpaceX had the biggest launched and landed rocket in history

Jay Yarow

On Monday evening, Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX made history with orbital rocket launch and landing. This was the biggest rocket to ever launch into space then return to Earth and land in one piece.

Jon Ross of ZLSA Design made this great graphic to illustrate exactly how it works.

SpaceX graphicZLSA Design

