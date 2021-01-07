Photos show how a pro-Trump mob armed with sticks and metal pipes forced their way through police barriers to storm the US Capitol

Alan Chin
Alan Chin for InsiderA man raises a beam as police block an entrance to the Capitol.
  • The US Capitol went into lockdown as thousands of rioters stormed past police barricades.
  • The protesters, armed with sticks and metal pipes, fought off tear gas to force their way into the halls of government.
  • The melee sparked outrage and delayed certification of the results of the 2020 general election.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Alan Chin for InsiderThe crowd gathers opposite police.
Alan Chin
Alan Chin for InsiderPro-Trump supporters react to tear gas.
Alan Chin for InsiderOne of the first rioters to break through the police line.
Alan Chin for InsiderRioters overwhelm a police barricade.
Alan Chin for InsiderRioters at the Capitol carry American and pro-Trump flags.
Alan Chin for InsiderAn inured Trump supporter outside the Capitol.
Alan Chin for InsiderProtesters on the Capitol steps.
Alan Chin for InsiderA confrontation between police and a mob of Trump supporters.
Alan Chin for InsiderRioters, armed with a seized police shield, attempting to force their way in to the Capitol.
Alan Chin for InsiderPolice use tear gas to clear the area as dusk falls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.