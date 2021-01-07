Photos show how a pro-Trump mob armed with sticks and metal pipes forced their way through police barriers to storm the US Capitol

- The US Capitol went into lockdown as thousands of rioters stormed past police barricades.
- The protesters, armed with sticks and metal pipes, fought off tear gas to force their way into the halls of government.
- The melee sparked outrage and delayed certification of the results of the 2020 general election.
Alan Chin for InsiderRioters, armed with a seized police shield, attempting to force their way in to the Capitol.
