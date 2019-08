Meet the man who turns pop-up books into intricate works of art

While advancements in technology may have people constantly looking at their phones, pop-up books seem to withstand the test of time. Matthew Reinhart is a skilled pop-up book designer who has worked with a number of different brands that fans¬†love, including “Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars,” and Lego. We spoke with Matthew about his work and all of the steps involved in creating one of his masterpieces. There’s a lot more involved than you might think. You can follow Matthew¬†on Twitter and Facebook.

