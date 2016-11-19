Meet the man who turns pop-up books into intricate works of art

While advancements in technology may have people constantly looking at their phones, pop-up books seem to withstand the test of time. Matthew Reinhart is a skilled pop-up book designer who has worked with a number of different brands that fans love, including “Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars,” and Lego. We spoke with Matthew about his work and all of the steps involved in creating one of his masterpieces. There’s a lot more involved than you might think. You can follow Matthew on Twitter and Facebook.

