Want some idea of how a nuke can plug a well?



A reader sent us this video of how the USSR plugged a gas well that was burning and leaking out of control.

When it finally comes to this (maybe sometime in September?) we look forward to the disclaimer on the BP announcement: this has never been tried at a depth of 5,000 feet below sea level.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.